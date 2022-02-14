Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $132.49 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

