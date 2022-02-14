California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,233 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $47,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after acquiring an additional 519,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.52.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,587,943. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $141.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.37 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.86.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

