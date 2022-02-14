Casdin Capital LLC Sells 900,000 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Casdin Capital LLC lowered its stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the quarter. Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $16,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ME. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ME. Citigroup decreased their target price on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ME stock opened at 4.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 6.03 and its 200 day moving average is 8.12. 23andMe Holding Co. has a twelve month low of 3.96 and a twelve month high of 14.75.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 54.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

