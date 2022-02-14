Capula Management Ltd Acquires 11,500 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 711.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,805 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.76.

PXD stock opened at $230.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $127.81 and a one year high of $232.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

