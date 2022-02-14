$2.01 EPS Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.23. F5 Networks posted earnings of $2.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIV. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $195.82 on Wednesday. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.84 and its 200-day moving average is $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $437,128.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

