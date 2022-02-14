$6.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post sales of $6.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.74 billion and the highest is $6.93 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $6.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.17 billion to $25.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.89 billion to $24.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 138,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,427,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,327,000 after acquiring an additional 455,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

