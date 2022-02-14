Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.800 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.82.

FTNT opened at $308.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.83.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

