OG Fan Token One Day Volume Reaches $7.60 Million (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $3.36 or 0.00007886 BTC on major exchanges. OG Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00037632 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001625 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001258 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token (CRYPTO:OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og . OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here . OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

