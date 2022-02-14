Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Makes New $700,000 Investment in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 49,581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,156,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 188,972 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $64,424,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,382,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,760,000 after acquiring an additional 395,770 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,072,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,380,000 after acquiring an additional 392,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,886,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 786,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.89 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

