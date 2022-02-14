Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $40,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $79.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.35.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

