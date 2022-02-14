Mariner LLC Has $3.62 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,675 shares of company stock worth $4,672,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $89.50 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

