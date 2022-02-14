Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $6.79 Million in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 257,322 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,788,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after buying an additional 312,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 356,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,513,000 after acquiring an additional 92,950 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SM opened at $37.24 on Monday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 5.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15.

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

