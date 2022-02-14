242,475 Shares in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Purchased by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 242,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 16.5% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter worth approximately $5,765,000. 50.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSAA opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.