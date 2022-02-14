782,500 Shares in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) Purchased by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 782,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000.

Shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

