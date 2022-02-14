Centiva Capital LP Invests $4.18 Million in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 79,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.
Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $57.29 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $60.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42.
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
