Centerstone Investors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Centerstone Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.5% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $106.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.