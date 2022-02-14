Centerstone Investors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Centerstone Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.5% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.
IJR opened at $106.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
