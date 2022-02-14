Cerberus Capital Management L.P. Makes New $957,000 Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Cerberus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 171,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. Zeta Global accounts for 0.0% of Cerberus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $903,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ZETA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Zeta Global stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

