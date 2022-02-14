Centiva Capital LP Grows Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 742.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,173 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNR opened at $20.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.71. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $21.14.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. Analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

