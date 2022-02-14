Centiva Capital LP Purchases 100,000 Shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $446,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 5.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 1.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 231.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 662,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 462,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

LHAA stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

