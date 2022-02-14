Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Drops By 42.9%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Prada stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. Prada has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Several research firms have commented on PRDSY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

