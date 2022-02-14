NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 37,951 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,262,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,897,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

NYSE SONY opened at $107.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.29. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.