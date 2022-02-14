NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 6,721 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $237.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.62 and its 200-day moving average is $246.92. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.13 and a 1 year high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

