EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 690 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Citigroup by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $2,123,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 97,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 32.3% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.15 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

