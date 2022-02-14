New England Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,870 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average of $72.58. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

