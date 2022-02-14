General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 37.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $68.06 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.05. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

