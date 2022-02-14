Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 65,660 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1,155.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,660 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

NYSE:ETN opened at $150.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.95. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.32 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

