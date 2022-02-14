Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cornerstone Building Brands.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

CNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.12. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 441,759 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,930 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.