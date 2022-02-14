Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $301 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.99 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAV. B. Riley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.67 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $39,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,419 shares of company stock worth $268,073. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viavi Solutions stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

