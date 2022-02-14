Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $123.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.72. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

