Brokerages Anticipate Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) will announce sales of $239.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.04 million to $246.45 million. Virtus Investment Partners reported sales of $187.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full year sales of $961.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $943.71 million to $978.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTS. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $228,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,267,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after buying an additional 89,161 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 300,329 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,198,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,064,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $256.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.71. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $226.38 and a 1-year high of $338.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

