Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post sales of $3.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $14.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ecolab.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,652 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,112. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ecolab by 126.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ecolab by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $184.42 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $180.37 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

