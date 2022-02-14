RichQUACK.com Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $80.60 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00043911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.41 or 0.06886773 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,486.29 or 1.00017856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00048034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006303 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

