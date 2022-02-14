Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) PT Lowered to $6.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Maxim Group from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APDN. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

APDN stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.98. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $12.47.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.36). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 158.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

