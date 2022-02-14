Claar Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Claar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $142.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.91 and a 200 day moving average of $271.47. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $130.25 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.35.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

