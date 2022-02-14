Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 2,105 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after buying an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after buying an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,099,000 after buying an additional 1,122,080 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,417,000 after purchasing an additional 968,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $124.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.