Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 583 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,710,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after buying an additional 10,755,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,952,000 after buying an additional 2,513,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,872,000 after purchasing an additional 625,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $50.00 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

