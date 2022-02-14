Man Group plc Sells 197,907 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 29.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 483,250 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 197,907 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $33,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $75.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.09. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

