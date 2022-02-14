EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $305,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,893 shares of company stock worth $34,369,165. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $67.99 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of -128.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

