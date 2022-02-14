Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $121.93 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

