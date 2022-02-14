EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 59 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,071,163 shares of company stock worth $707,190,408. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $300.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.28 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.85 and its 200 day moving average is $332.34. The stock has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.