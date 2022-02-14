Financial Survey: Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent Music Entertainment Group 11.53% 7.98% 6.14% Anghami N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Anghami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent Music Entertainment Group $4.47 billion 2.26 $602.06 million $0.34 17.71 Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Anghami, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent Music Entertainment Group 2 11 2 0 2.00 Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.96, indicating a potential upside of 98.64%. Given Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tencent Music Entertainment Group is more favorable than Anghami.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Anghami on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

