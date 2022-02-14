Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Monro (MNRO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2022 – Monro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2022 – Monro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

1/31/2022 – Monro was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/28/2022 – Monro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

1/27/2022 – Monro had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $65.00.

1/4/2022 – Monro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Shares of MNRO opened at $44.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Monro by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the third quarter valued at $119,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Monro by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Monro by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

