Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,774 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $71.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.