Ancora Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 384.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 171,092 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEN opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEN. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

