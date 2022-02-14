Ancora Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 384.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 171,092 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WEN opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.
