Claybrook Capital LLC Has $588,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Claybrook Capital LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after buying an additional 679,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,212,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 186,054 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,717,000.
Shares of SDY opened at $124.60 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.58 and a 12 month high of $132.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.19.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
