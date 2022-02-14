Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.45% from the stock’s previous close.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

SAIA stock opened at $264.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

