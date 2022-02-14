California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,600 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $49,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

SWK stock opened at $162.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.85 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.70.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.