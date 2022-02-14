Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 168.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYRN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $8.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.37 million, a P/E ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

