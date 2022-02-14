Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the January 15th total of 73,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST opened at $6.24 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $649,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 147,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.