Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

